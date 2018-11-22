QAD (QADA) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QADA. BidaskClub cut shares of QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of QAD stock traded up $6.83 on Wednesday, hitting $46.61. The stock had a trading volume of 157,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. QAD has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.17 and a beta of 1.35.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. QAD had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QAD will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in QAD in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in QAD in the third quarter valued at $365,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in QAD in the third quarter valued at $386,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QAD by 57.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in QAD in the third quarter valued at $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

