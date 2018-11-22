Qorvo (QRVO) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Craig Hallum

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $63.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $86.84.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $884.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.57 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,433,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,170. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 576,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 80,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 50,650 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,736,909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 191,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 191,060 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

