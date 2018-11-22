QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Stake Decreased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 314,556 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,853,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,511 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 121.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,918 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $182,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,585 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,506,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $140,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,034 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.8% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,280,000 after acquiring an additional 794,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $54,737,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,098,286.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,076.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $54,165.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $6,302,079 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

