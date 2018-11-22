Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) Shares Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 17.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1,302.9% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NX opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $535.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.89. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.92 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CFO Brent L. Korb sold 11,800 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $227,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,024.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking and fencing products, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components.

