Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Shares Sold by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,914.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 743,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after buying an additional 706,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,781,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,845,000 after buying an additional 648,706 shares in the last quarter. Tavio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,866,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,503,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $93.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $108.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

