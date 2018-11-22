QuinStreet (QNST) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on QNST. ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. QuinStreet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

Shares of QNST opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $687.59 million, a PE ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.59 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Simons sold 226,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $3,460,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $67,135.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,143,615 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,632 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

