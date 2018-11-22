Quintana Energy Services (QES) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Citigroup

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $8.90 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

QES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Quintana Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quintana Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.61.

Get Quintana Energy Services alerts:

QES opened at $6.18 on Monday. Quintana Energy Services has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.60.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). Quintana Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.50 million. Research analysts predict that Quintana Energy Services will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the first quarter worth $3,735,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quintana Energy Services by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Quintana Energy Services by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Quintana Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quintana Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.