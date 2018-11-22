Quotient (XQN) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Quotient (CURRENCY:XQN) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Quotient coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Quotient has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Quotient has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $36.00 worth of Quotient was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007183 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023254 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00232691 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00001010 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000109 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Quotient Coin Profile

XQN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Quotient’s official Twitter account is @QuotientXQN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quotient

Quotient can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quotient directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quotient should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quotient using one of the exchanges listed above.

