R Jeffrey Bailly Sells 698 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) insider R Jeffrey Bailly sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $25,504.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 508,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,569,737.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

On Friday, September 14th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,194 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $79,971.30.

On Monday, September 10th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 3,443 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $122,605.23.

On Friday, September 7th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 15,110 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $536,707.20.

On Tuesday, September 4th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 5,083 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $181,513.93.

On Friday, August 31st, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,941 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $743,405.50.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $36.23 on Thursday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.73 million, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.74.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 137.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth about $229,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 24.6% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 31,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/r-jeffrey-bailly-sells-698-shares-of-ufp-technologies-inc-ufpt-stock.html.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. The company offers medical devices and components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic paddings, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration products, high-temperature insulations, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.