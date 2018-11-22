Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 455,546 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 791,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,546 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF makes up about 0.5% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 1.06% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $34,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOP. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,094,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $45.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 455,546 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/rafferty-asset-management-llc-sells-455546-shares-of-spdr-sp-oil-gas-exploration-production-etf-xop.html.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.