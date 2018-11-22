Ralph J. Lober II Purchases 500 Shares of Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (CBKM) Stock

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) CEO Ralph J. Lober II purchased 500 shares of Consumers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $11,605.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Consumers Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. 5,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176. Consumers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Carroll, Columbiana, Jefferson, Stark, Summit, Wayne and contiguous counties in Ohio. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits, savings and time deposits, and certificates of deposits.

