Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,093 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $42,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 46.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,864,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,125,000 after purchasing an additional 912,403 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 48.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 887,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,600,000 after purchasing an additional 290,386 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 46.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,880,000 after purchasing an additional 278,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 71.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 680,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,610,000 after purchasing an additional 284,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.38.

RL stock opened at $114.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $90.10 and a fifty-two week high of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/ralph-lauren-corp-rl-shares-sold-by-wells-fargo-company-mn.html.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.