Ramaco Resources (METC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramaco Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ramaco Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ramaco Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.89. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.65 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Travelers Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 26.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 386,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 19,341 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 18,728 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

