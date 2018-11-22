Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RNGR. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.05.

NYSE RNGR opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Miller, Jr. acquired 11,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Austin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $80,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 876,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 335,060 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 621,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

