Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Insider Lee David Weiner Sells 5,580 Shares

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) insider Lee David Weiner sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $177,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RPD opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Rapid7 Inc has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 76.86% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Rapid7 from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on Rapid7 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 11.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 25.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

