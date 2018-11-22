Raymond James Cuts MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) Price Target to $10.00

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRT. Zacks Investment Research raised MedEquities Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded MedEquities Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded MedEquities Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MedEquities Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

MRT stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. MedEquities Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $224.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.65.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.25). MedEquities Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 million. Analysts anticipate that MedEquities Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other MedEquities Realty Trust news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 57,234 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $446,997.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 365,069 shares of company stock worth $3,075,050 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 258,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

