Raymond James Increases Ero Copper (ERO) Price Target to C$14.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ERO. Cormark lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, September 10th.

Shares of ERO opened at C$10.24 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$12.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.56.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$48.32 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 0.759999970514065 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

