Real Goods Solar, Inc. (RGSE) CFO Buys $45,900.00 in Stock

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGSE) CFO Alan Fine acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Real Goods Solar stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Real Goods Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92.

Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 million. Real Goods Solar had a negative return on equity of 828.54% and a negative net margin of 239.87%. Analysts predict that Real Goods Solar, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGSE. Zacks Investment Research raised Real Goods Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Westpark Capital set a $2.00 price target on Real Goods Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

