Realty Income Corp (O) Position Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 141.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 192,039 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on O shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $58.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Realty Income from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $527,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $63.59 on Thursday. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.01.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $338.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 86.60%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/realty-income-corp-o-position-lifted-by-mml-investors-services-llc.html.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.