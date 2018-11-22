Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Globus Medical (GMED)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) in the last few weeks:

11/13/2018 – Globus Medical was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Globus Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globus Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: innovative fusion or disruptive technologies. Its innovative fusion products address a broad range of spinal fusion surgical procedures. Its disruptive technology products include minimally invasive surgical, motion preservation and advanced biomaterials technologies. Globus Medical, Inc. is based in Audubon, Pennsylvania. “

11/9/2018 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Swann from $61.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Globus Medical was given a new $61.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/25/2018 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Globus Medical stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Globus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $57.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.47 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David C. Paul sold 2,053,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $111,413,685.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 28.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,901 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

