Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NCS Multistage (NCSM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NCS Multistage (NASDAQ: NCSM):

11/15/2018 – NCS Multistage was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/12/2018 – NCS Multistage was given a new $11.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – NCS Multistage had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – NCS Multistage was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – NCS Multistage was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – NCS Multistage had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

11/7/2018 – NCS Multistage was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2018 – NCS Multistage was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

10/28/2018 – NCS Multistage was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/22/2018 – NCS Multistage was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/19/2018 – NCS Multistage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

10/16/2018 – NCS Multistage was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2018 – NCS Multistage was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2018 – NCS Multistage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

9/29/2018 – NCS Multistage was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:NCSM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 142,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,200. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.63 million, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 2.14.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). NCS Multistage had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Mcshane bought 19,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,764.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Marty Stromquist sold 67,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $520,386.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 122,113 shares of company stock worth $905,075 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCSM. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

