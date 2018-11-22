Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $17.35 Million Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 35,523 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.9% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $120,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Intel by 57.3% during the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 159,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 58,161 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Intel by 41.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 109,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Macquarie set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $17.35 Million Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/redpoint-investment-management-pty-ltd-has-17-35-million-stake-in-intel-co-intc.html.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Read More: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.