Refereum Trading Down 29.8% Over Last 7 Days (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Refereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, DDEX and Bibox. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and $290,243.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00021957 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00132459 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00197621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $423.05 or 0.09366598 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009587 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,385,309,673 tokens. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bibox, Bittrex, Gate.io, DDEX, Cobinhood, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

