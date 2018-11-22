Regions Financial Corp (RF) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 423,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,911 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,624,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 83,748 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Regions Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 77,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 80.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 187,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 21.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush set a $22.00 target price on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/regions-financial-corp-rf-shares-sold-by-royal-london-asset-management-ltd.html.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.