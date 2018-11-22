Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 925 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Reliant Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 159,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 261,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 109,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas set a $80.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $77.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $335.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

