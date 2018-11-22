Renault (RNO) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €69.00 ($80.23) target price from equities researchers at Commerzbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 27.53% from the stock’s previous close.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €84.59 ($98.36).

RNO opened at €95.21 ($110.71) on Tuesday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a one year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

