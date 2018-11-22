Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Medtronic PLC’s FY2019 Earnings (MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Research analysts at Leerink Swann increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Medtronic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 20th. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical technology company will earn $5.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.11. Leerink Swann has a “Market Perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.98.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $92.97 on Thursday. Medtronic has a one year low of $76.41 and a one year high of $100.15. The stock has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 47,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $4,523,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,274.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,605,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,134 shares of company stock valued at $11,918,901 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 716.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 32,635 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 64.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

