Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of Montreal’s FY2020 Earnings (BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the bank will post earnings of $7.74 per share for the year.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a $0.7386 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,781,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.