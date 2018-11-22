Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kemper Corp’s Q4 2018 Earnings (KMPR)

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) – Equities research analysts at Langen Mcalenn cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kemper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 20th. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $73.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.11. Kemper has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Kemper by 502.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,950,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Kemper by 48.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 153,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 49,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carl Thomas Jr. Evans sold 2,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 965 shares in the company, valued at $75,945.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $41,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

