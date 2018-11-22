Restaurant Group (RTN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Restaurant Group (LON: RTN) recently:

11/20/2018 – Restaurant Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 305 ($3.99). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Restaurant Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/12/2018 – Restaurant Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/7/2018 – Restaurant Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/1/2018 – Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 260 ($3.40).

10/31/2018 – Restaurant Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 410 ($5.36).

10/31/2018 – Restaurant Group was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2018 – Restaurant Group had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Restaurant Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Restaurant Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/30/2018 – Restaurant Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Restaurant Group had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/11/2018 – Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 265 ($3.46).

10/2/2018 – Restaurant Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 320 ($4.18). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of RTN stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 234 ($3.06). 578,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. Restaurant Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 229.20 ($2.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 381.70 ($4.99).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

