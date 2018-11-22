Return Energy (RTN) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 1.88

Media stories about Return Energy (CVE:RTN) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Return Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 1.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of RTN stock opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. Return Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.12.

Return Energy (CVE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.62 million for the quarter.

About Return Energy

Return Energy Inc engages in the exploration for, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in the producing oil and gas assets in the Peace River Arch Area of Northwest Alberta. It primarily owns and operates a 100% interest in the Rycroft gas plant and associated gathering system.

