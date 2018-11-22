Reviewing Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) and Regenicin (RGIN)

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) and Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Regenicin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems 0.36% 0.62% 0.41% Regenicin N/A N/A -1,668.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cardiovascular Systems and Regenicin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems 0 3 4 0 2.57 Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.29%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than Regenicin.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Regenicin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems $217.04 million 4.92 $1.71 million $0.05 615.20 Regenicin N/A N/A -$970,000.00 N/A N/A

Cardiovascular Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Regenicin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regenicin has a beta of 3.92, meaning that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats Regenicin on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

About Regenicin

Regenicin, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. Its development products include NovaDerm, a cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers. The company was formerly known as Windstar, Inc. and changed its name to Regenicin, Inc. in July 2010. Regenicin, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Little Falls, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.