Reviewing Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) and Security Devices International (SDEV)

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) and Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Electro Scientific Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Security Devices International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Electro Scientific Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Security Devices International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Electro Scientific Industries has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Devices International has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Electro Scientific Industries and Security Devices International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electro Scientific Industries 37.32% 45.60% 33.24% Security Devices International -816.72% N/A -163.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electro Scientific Industries and Security Devices International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electro Scientific Industries $367.88 million 2.69 $116.22 million $2.68 10.76 Security Devices International $290,000.00 51.27 -$2.80 million N/A N/A

Electro Scientific Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Security Devices International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Electro Scientific Industries and Security Devices International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electro Scientific Industries 0 4 0 0 2.00 Security Devices International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electro Scientific Industries currently has a consensus price target of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.36%. Given Electro Scientific Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Electro Scientific Industries is more favorable than Security Devices International.

Summary

Electro Scientific Industries beats Security Devices International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electro Scientific Industries

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control. It also offers semiconductor manufacturing products comprising wafer marking equipment for use in serialization and wafer identification; wafer and circuit trim tools that adjust the electrical performance of semiconductor devices or hybrid circuits; and memory yield improvement systems and related laser upgrades. In addition, the company provides component test products that combine high-speed small parts handling technology with real-time control systems to provide inspection solutions for manufacturers of multilayer ceramic capacitors and other passive components, such as capacitor arrays, inductors, resistors, varistors, and hybrid circuits. Further, it offers industrial machining products, such as platforms for precision drilling, scribing, cutting, etching, routing, and marking various materials and devices; and laser systems to manufacturers of end devices for drilling, marking, and cutting. The company sells its products through direct sales and service offices, value-added resellers, and independent representatives. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Security Devices International

Security Devices International, Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants. It serves military, correctional services, police agencies, and private securities for crowd control. The company operates in the United States and Canada. Security Devices International, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

