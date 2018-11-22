Reviewing Glaukos (GKOS) & Intersect ENT (XENT)

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Glaukos has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glaukos and Intersect ENT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $159.25 million 12.51 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A Intersect ENT $96.30 million 9.25 -$16.36 million ($0.56) -52.05

Glaukos has higher revenue and earnings than Intersect ENT.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -8.13% -9.26% -7.95% Intersect ENT -20.00% -17.62% -15.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of Glaukos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Glaukos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Glaukos and Intersect ENT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 0 3 7 0 2.70 Intersect ENT 0 2 5 0 2.71

Glaukos currently has a consensus price target of $59.78, indicating a potential upside of 4.73%. Intersect ENT has a consensus price target of $38.60, indicating a potential upside of 32.42%. Given Intersect ENT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than Glaukos.

Summary

Glaukos beats Intersect ENT on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. Its product pipeline also consists of iStent SA trabecular micro-bypass system, a two-stent product that is slightly wider than the iStent Inject and uses a different auto-injection inserter designed for use in a standalone procedure; and iStent Infinite trabecular micro-bypass system, which is used as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma. The company markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation has a collaboration agreement with D. Western Therapeutics Institute for the development of novel intraocular products for the treatment of glaucoma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc., a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

