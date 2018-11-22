Reviewing HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR (HLFDY) and Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) and Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR alerts:

This table compares HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR and Advance Auto Parts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Advance Auto Parts 5.83% 13.99% 5.72%

Risk & Volatility

HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advance Auto Parts has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Advance Auto Parts shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Advance Auto Parts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR and Advance Auto Parts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR $1.51 billion 0.50 $72.57 million $0.78 9.68 Advance Auto Parts $9.37 billion 1.36 $475.50 million $5.37 32.53

Advance Auto Parts has higher revenue and earnings than HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR. HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advance Auto Parts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR and Advance Auto Parts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Advance Auto Parts 0 7 10 0 2.59

Advance Auto Parts has a consensus price target of $177.44, indicating a potential upside of 1.58%. Given Advance Auto Parts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advance Auto Parts is more favorable than HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR.

Dividends

HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Advance Auto Parts pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR pays out 70.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Advance Auto Parts pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Advance Auto Parts beats HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services. It also offers bicycle replacement for insurance companies under the Wheelies brand; and bikes and cycling parts, accessories, and clothing through online under the Tredz brand. It operates approximately 460 retail stores; and 20 Cycle Republic stores. Halfords Group plc was founded in 1892 and is based in Redditch, the United Kingdom.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, wiper blades, floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories. In addition, it offers air filters, fuel and oil additives, fuel filters, grease and lubricants, motor oils, oil filters, part cleaners and treatments, and transmission fluids for engine maintenance. Further, it offers battery and wiper installation, battery charging, check engine light reading, video clinic, oil and battery recycling, loaner tool program, and electrical system testing services. Additionally, it sells its products through its Website. It serves do-it-for-me and do-it-yourself customers, professional installers, and independently-owned operators. As of December 30, 2017, it operated 5,054 stores under Advance Auto Parts, Autopart International, and Carquest brand names; and 129 branches under the Worldpac brand name in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It also served approximately 1,218 independently owned Carquest branded stores in Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, the British Virgin Islands, and the Pacific Islands. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.