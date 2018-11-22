Reviewing Myers Industries (MYE) and Fuling Global (FORK)

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) and Fuling Global (NASDAQ:FORK) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Myers Industries has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuling Global has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Myers Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fuling Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Myers Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Myers Industries and Fuling Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myers Industries -4.21% 18.40% 6.93% Fuling Global N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Myers Industries and Fuling Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myers Industries $547.04 million 1.07 -$9.88 million $0.51 32.39 Fuling Global $127.25 million 0.43 $6.27 million N/A N/A

Fuling Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Myers Industries.

Dividends

Myers Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Fuling Global does not pay a dividend. Myers Industries pays out 105.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Myers Industries and Fuling Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myers Industries 0 4 1 0 2.20 Fuling Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Myers Industries presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.19%. Given Myers Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Myers Industries is more favorable than Fuling Global.

Summary

Myers Industries beats Fuling Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands. This segment serves industrial manufacturing, food processing, retail/wholesale products distribution, agriculture, automotive, recreational vehicles, marine vehicles, healthcare, appliance, bakery, electronics, textiles, consumer, and other industries directly and through distributors. Its Distribution segment offers tire valves and accessories, tire changing and balancing equipment, lifts and alignment equipment, service equipment, hand tools, tire repair and retread supplies, highway markings, industrial rubber, tire pressure monitoring systems, general shop supplies; and brake, transmission, and service equipment and supplies. It offers products under the Myers Tire Supply, Myers Tire Supply International, and Patch Rubber Company, Elrick, Fleetline, MTS, Phoenix, and Seymoure brands. This segment serves retail tire, truck tire, and auto dealers; commercial auto and truck fleets; general service and repair centers; tire retreaders and repair; governmental agencies; telecommunications; industrial; road construction; and mining markets. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

About Fuling Global

Fuling Global Inc. produces and distributes plastic service ware in the People's Republic of China. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers. The company also exports its products to the United States and Europe. Fuling Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenling, the People's Republic of China.

