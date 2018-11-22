Rheinmetall (RHM) Given a €117.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. equinet set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cfra set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €105.00 ($122.09).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RHM opened at €79.00 ($91.86) on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €71.11 ($82.69) and a 1 year high of €116.80 ($135.81).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.