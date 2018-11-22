Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 7,581 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Wynn Resorts worth $23,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,609 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 39,469 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 108,383 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 247,880 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,480,000 after acquiring an additional 182,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,723,598 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $957,788,000 after acquiring an additional 641,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $170.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $192.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.11.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.01 per share, with a total value of $1,009,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $10,301. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $105.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $92.50 and a fifty-two week high of $203.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 8.92%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/rhumbline-advisers-acquires-7581-shares-of-wynn-resorts-limited-wynn.html.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.