Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Entergy Co. (ETR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,683 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Entergy worth $26,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 1,320.4% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 402.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 200.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 65.7% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $85.35 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $71.95 and a one year high of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.94. Entergy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald W. Vinci sold 10,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $872,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,750 shares of company stock worth $2,927,766 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Entergy from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Entergy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Entergy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Entergy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

