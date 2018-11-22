Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,176 Shares of Loews Co. (L)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 510,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Loews were worth $25,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in L. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Loews by 7.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 32,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Loews by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 211,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Loews by 5.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 173.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 91,759 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on L. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Loews from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.45.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $53.59.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 2,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $109,182.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/rhumbline-advisers-sells-2176-shares-of-loews-co-l.html.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.