Richard G. Tilghman Sells 5,000 Shares of SYSCO Co. (SYY) Stock

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $330,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,829.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SYY opened at $64.48 on Thursday. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.56.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 68.81%. The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 45.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 64.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,662,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 83.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 342.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,977,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,318 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter valued at about $55,998,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 56.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,664,000 after acquiring an additional 476,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.54.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

