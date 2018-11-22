Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on December 19th

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a payout ratio of 65.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.59 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on December 19th” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/ritchie-bros-auctioneers-inc-rba-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-18-on-december-19th.html.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.