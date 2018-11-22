Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in ONEOK by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

ONEOK stock opened at $60.99 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.32%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

