Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 16,419 Shares of Sempra Energy (SRE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $101,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $126,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $148,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 5,705 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $670,793.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,422.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 4,744 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $554,905.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,651.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,749 shares of company stock worth $4,425,260. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sempra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Shares of SRE opened at $112.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $100.49 and a 1 year high of $127.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Sempra Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

