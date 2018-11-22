Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 118.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 845.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $108.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $135.53. The stock has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 307.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.66.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

