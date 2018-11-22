Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 19,241 Shares of Jabil Inc (JBL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,241 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Jabil worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Jabil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 330,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 258,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 20.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JBL opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $31.77.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jabil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,074,688.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,070. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

