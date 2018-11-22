Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $653,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $64.81 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PriceSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,376,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,648,000 after purchasing an additional 114,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,426,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88,638 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,101,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 16.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,602,000 after purchasing an additional 58,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of May 7, 2017, it operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

