Rockwell Automation (ROK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $188.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “For fiscal 2019, Rockwell Automation expects its adjusted EPS to be $8.85-$9.25, which represents 12% year-over-year growth at the mid-point. It also anticipates organic sales to be up 3.7-6.7%. The company will gain from favorable manufacturing environment, strength in heavy industries and positive macroeconomic indicators. Rockwell Automation will benefit from its focus on broadening the portfolio of hardware and software products, solutions and services. Growing investment and acquisitions will also fuel growth.”

ROK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $145.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.87.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.67. 719,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,065. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $209.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

In related news, VP Susan Schmitt sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total value of $787,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,577.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

