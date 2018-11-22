Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COL. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Monday, September 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Collins in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Collins in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Rockwell Collins in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COL stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.68. 1,205,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. Rockwell Collins has a twelve month low of $125.04 and a twelve month high of $142.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

