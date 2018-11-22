Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) Shares Sold by Emancipation Management LLC

Emancipation Management LLC lowered its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,675 shares during the period. Rosetta Stone accounts for 2.7% of Emancipation Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Emancipation Management LLC owned 0.23% of Rosetta Stone worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RST. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,043,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,752,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,185,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,587,000 after purchasing an additional 149,965 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 35.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 647,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 168,996 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 52.1% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 272,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 93,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 14.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rosetta Stone news, General Counsel Sonia Galindo sold 1,711 shares of Rosetta Stone stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $27,478.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rosetta Stone stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $361.68 million, a P/E ratio of -70.09 and a beta of 0.28.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RST shares. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Monday, October 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $21.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

